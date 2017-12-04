LOOK: Angel Stadium of Anaheim to host Philadelphia Eagles practices this week
Angels star Mike Trout is a huge Eagles fan, too, in case you didn't know
Thanks to back-to-back West coast games, the Philadelphia Eagles are staying in Los Angeles all week instead of returning home to Philly. As such, they need a place to practice and it'll be a Major League Baseball stadium. Check it out, Angel Stadium of Anaheim lined for football:
For those interested, nj.com has full details on the trip, noting that the Eagles practice at the home of the Angels Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
A fun sidenote is the Angels' best player and super-duper star Mike Trout is a die-hard Eagles fan, as he grew up in south New Jersey.
They've even done some baseball-related touchdown celebrations with him on the sideline. Here's a good one:
Trout's gotta love that his team is playing in his ballpark this week, even just for practice.
