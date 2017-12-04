LOOK: Angel Stadium of Anaheim to host Philadelphia Eagles practices this week

Thanks to back-to-back West coast games, the Philadelphia Eagles are staying in Los Angeles all week instead of returning home to Philly. As such, they need a place to practice and it'll be a Major League Baseball stadium. Check it out, Angel Stadium of Anaheim lined for football:

The #Eagles will be practicing here for the next week - LA Angels Stadium in Anaheim. If you look closely you can see the field set up for football: pic.twitter.com/rAqo3X6RmE — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 4, 2017

For those interested, nj.com has full details on the trip, noting that the Eagles practice at the home of the Angels Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A fun sidenote is the Angels' best player and super-duper star Mike Trout is a die-hard Eagles fan, as he grew up in south New Jersey.

They've even done some baseball-related touchdown celebrations with him on the sideline. Here's a good one:

Trout's gotta love that his team is playing in his ballpark this week, even just for practice.