LOOK: Angel Stadium of Anaheim to host Philadelphia Eagles practices this week

Angels star Mike Trout is a huge Eagles fan, too, in case you didn't know

Thanks to back-to-back West coast games, the Philadelphia Eagles are staying in Los Angeles all week instead of returning home to Philly. As such, they need a place to practice and it'll be a Major League Baseball stadium. Check it out, Angel Stadium of Anaheim lined for football: 

For those interested, nj.com has full details on the trip, noting that the Eagles practice at the home of the Angels Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

A fun sidenote is the Angels' best player and super-duper star Mike Trout is a die-hard Eagles fan, as he grew up in south New Jersey. 

They've even done some baseball-related touchdown celebrations with him on the sideline. Here's a good one: 

Trout's gotta love that his team is playing in his ballpark this week, even just for practice. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

