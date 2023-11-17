Weeks after reaching their first World Series since 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks are unveiling some new threads they will be wearing next season. The Diamondbacks announced Friday they'll be wearing a Sedona Red jersey, an off-white colored jersey, a gray jersey with the original "D" logo and a black jersey in 2024.

"The 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks uniforms feature the return of retro elements in a bold new fashion with a nod towards tradition," Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement. "As always, they were designed with feedback from our avid fan base, via surveys and focus groups, whose love for the Teal combined with Sedona Red makes it uniquely authentic to the Grand Canyon State."

The off-white jerseys will serve as the Diamondbacks' primary home jerseys. They will feature the return of the classic "A" logo the team wore in 1990s and early 2000s, and that logo will be Sedona Red with a teal outline. The off-white jerseys will be worn with off-white pants and a black cap.

The road gray uniforms will have a Sedona Red "Arizona" wordmark with a teal outline and a snakehead on the sleeve. The jerseys will be worn with road gray pants and a black cap with a Sedona Red brim.

The Diamondbacks will also have black alternate uniforms featuring a vibrant teal color and a Sedona Red "A" logo outlined in teal. The uniform will be worn with off-white or road gray pants along with a black cap.

The team will also have a Sedona Red alternate uniform with a black wordmark outlined in teal. The sleeves and neckline will be teal and black with each player's number colored in teal. The Sedona Red uniforms will be worn with road gray or off-white pants along with a black cap with a "D" logo, and a Sedona Red brim or an All-Sedona Red cap.