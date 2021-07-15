The Seattle Mariners are expected to recall outfielder Jarred Kelenic when their season resumes on Friday, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Divish noted that Kelenic has not rejoined the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma since appearing in Sunday's Futures Game.

Kelenic, who also turns 22 on Friday, made his big-league debut earlier this season. Unfortunately for him, it didn't go well. He hit .096/.185/.193 with 18 more strikeouts than walks in 92 plate appearances. Kelenic's big-league stay culminated with an 0-for-39 stretch that technically remains active.

Kelenic resumed being a productive hitter in Triple-A. He's recorded at least two hits in five of his past 12 games, running his seasonal line to .320/.392/.624. He entered the season ranked as the No. 3 prospect in baseball by CBS Sports. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Kelenic is an advanced hitter who should contribute across the triple-slash categories. He has a simple, in-control swing that nonetheless permits him to generate easy, above-average power. Kelenic isn't going to win a Gold Glove in center field, in all likelihood, but he's playable there and may improve. As an added bonus, he should be able to steal a handful (or two) of bases a year as well.

It's worth noting that the Mariners remained true to comments made by former CEO Kevin Mather during the winter as it pertained to manipulating Kelenic's service time. Seattle kept him in the minors long enough to begin the season to gain an additional year of team control. What's more is that his return to the minors lasted just long enough to seemingly spare the Mariners from having him qualify for a fourth arbitration year as a "Super Two" player.

Mather hinted that the Mariners would manipulate Kelenic's service time in part because of his unwillingness to sign a long-term extension.