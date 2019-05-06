Mets broadcaster Ron Darling announces cancer diagnosis, hopes to return to booth in a month
Darling says that his thyroid cancer is treatable and he'll be back on air soon
Mets broadcaster Ron Darling has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, he announced Monday. He released the following statement:
"After the removal of the mass on my chest along with further tests, I have been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support."
Darling has been away from his usual color duties for the Mets since early April due to having surgery to remove a mass from his chest. It was during this process, as noted in the statement, that the cancer was discovered.
Darling, 58, has been covering the Mets as an analyst since 2006 and is generally regarded as one of the best in the business. He also works nationally for TBS and MLB Network. He spent 13 seasons as a pitcher in the majors, making the All-Star team in 1985 and winning the World Series with the 1986 Mets.
