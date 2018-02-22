Miami-Dade County wins first battle over ex-Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria in lawsuit
Though the process is far from complete, taxpayers got good news Thursday
Last week, news broke that former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria along with the new ownership group (Bruce Sherman-Derek Jeter) were being taken to court by Miami-Dade County. The argument at hand is whether or not the Marlins/Loria owe the county some money after the franchise was sold for $1.2 billion.
Back in 2009, the county came to an agreement with Loria's Marlins to build Marlins Park with up to $500 million of public, tax-funded money. The agreement stated that Loria owed the county five percent of would-be profits from selling the club within 10 years. He did sell it for the aforementioned $1.2 billion after purchasing the club for $158 million in 2002.
For Loria's part, he's claimed a paper loss, once accounting for taxes, transaction costs, expenses and other miscellany. It's hard to see all that adding up to over a billion dollars, though, so it doesn't really pass the smell test.
Sure enough, it appears the county won its first battle on Thursday afternoon. Here's the news from Miami mayor Carlos A. Gimenez.
As Gimenez says, the legal proceedings will take a while, but this is very good news for the taxpayers in Miami-Dade County, the overwhelming majority of whom never wanted to pay extra taxes to fund a new ballpark anyway.
-
Martinez Red Sox announcement delayed
Martinez's physical isn't taking much longer than usual
-
Relievers trying to make rotations
The Rangers have a lot riding on Mike Minor and Matt Bush
-
Rays trade Dickerson to Pirates
Dickerson had been designated for assignment by the Rays last week
-
Honeywell suffers apparent arm injury
Honeywell is considered a top 15 prospect overall in baseball
-
Photographer thinks Tulowitzki pitches
Troy Tulowitzki is not a pitcher, for those of you who don't know
-
A's to play Mariners in Tokyo in 2019
It will be MLB's 15th game abroad and the A's third in 12 years