Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hasn't played in a game since May 17 because of a strained calf. A few weeks later, he still isn't sure when he'll return to the lineup.

"I'm happy with my progress so far. It has been good the last couple of days," Trout told the Associated Press on Monday while noting that he had been limited to low-intensity walking on a treadmill. "I should have a better idea on a return date once I start moving around, as in jogging and running."

The Angels originally offered a six-to-eight-week timetable for Trout's return. The optimistic end of that projection would have him returning in about three weeks' time, or in late June. Should Trout require the full eight weeks, he wouldn't be back until after the All-Star Game in July.

Trout, who will celebrate his 30th birthday in August, was in the midst of another brilliant season. In his first 36 games this year, he hit .333/.466/.624 with eight home runs, a pair of stolen bases, and (according to Baseball Reference's calculations) 2.1 Wins Above Replacement. Had he found a way to maintain his 197 OPS+, it would've qualified as the second best of his career, trailing only his 2018 effort, when he posted a 198 mark.

The Angels are 10-10 during Trout's absence. Manager Joe Maddon has relied heavily on veteran Juan Lagares to take up the center field duties. Lagares has hardly been Trout-like in his performance, however, as he's hit .222/.247/.311 (53 OPS+) with no home runs or stolen bases in his first 93 plate appearances this season.

Los Angeles entered Tuesday with a 28-32 record on the season, good for fourth place in the American League West. The Angels are 5 1/2 games behind the closest playoff spot.