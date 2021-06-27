Voting for the starters in the MLB All-Star Game is much more complicated than it used to be. For example, there are two phases. The first phase has been completed and now we move on to phase two. Phase one narrowed things down to three players per position (and nine outfielders not assigned to specific outfield spots). Voting totals now reset and the starters in the All-Star Game will be determined by the vote moving forward.

Voting starts Monday at noon ET and concludes July 1 at 2 p.m. ET. It'll be a furious few days, apparently.

Vote here on MLB.com ... and you can also type a player's name into Google and vote that way.

Here are the finalists.

Catchers

NL: Buster Posey, Giants; Yadier Molina, Cardinals; Willson Contreras, Cubs

AL: Salvador Perez, Royals; Martín Maldonado, Astros; Yasmani Grandal, White Sox

First base

NL: Max Muncy, Dodgers; Freddie Freeman, Braves; Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

AL: Vladimir Guerrero, Blue Jays; Yuli Gurriel, Astros; José Abreu, White Sox

Second base

NL: Ozzie Albies, Braves; Adam Frazier, Pirates; Gavin Lux, Dodgers

AL: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays; Jose Altuve, Astros; D.J. LeMahieu, Yankees

Shortstop

NL: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres; Javier Báez, Cubs; Brandon Crawford, Giants

AL: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; Bo Bichette, Blue Jays; Carlos Correa, Astros

Third base

NL: Kris Bryant, Cubs; Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Justin Turner, Dodgers

AL: Rafael Devers, Red Sox; Alex Bregman, Astros; Yoán Moncada, White Sox

Outfield

NL: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Nick Castellanos, Reds; Bryce Harper, Phillies; Joc Pederson, Cubs; Juan Soto, Nationals; Chris Taylor, Dodgers; Jesse Winker, Reds; Mike Yastrzemski, Giants

AL: Mike Trout, Angels; Aaron Judge, Yankees; Byron Buxton, Twins; Michael Brantley, Astros; Adolis García, Rangers; Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays; Cedric Mullins, Orioles; Alex Verdugo, Red Sox; Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays

Designated Hitter

AL: Shohei Ohtani, Angels; J.D. Martinez, Red Sox; Yordan Alvarez, Astros

The starters will be revealed Thursday, July 1 on MLB Network at 9 p.m. ET. The remaining roster spots will be revealed Sunday, July 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 13 in Denver's Coors Field.