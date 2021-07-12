Monday night, eight of MLB's biggest sluggers will take their hacks during the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver. Here's how you can watch the showcase event. On Tuesday, the 2021 All-Star Game will be played. Here are the All-Star rosters.

A few hours before the Home Run Derby, commissioner Rob Manfred announced MLB is committing $100 million to the Players Alliance to aid with diversity initiatives. It is the league's largest ever charitable donation and the goal is to attract more minorities to baseball, both on and off the field. The total commitment could swell to $150 million across 10 years.

"Major League Baseball is thrilled to expand our commitment to the Players Alliance, which will include joint efforts to strengthen our sport's engagement with Black communities," Manfred said in a statement. "We believe in the mission of the Players Alliance and have been inspired by the passion and perspectives of the players who are leading this effort. We know that our sport is at its best when it is accessible to everyone. Together, we will make this a reality with innovative and collaborative programs."

"Major League Baseball's commitment to support the Players Alliance is a monumental turning point in the history of our game, establishing a pathway to progress for equity and access for the Black community," Players Alliance president Curtis Granderson said in a statement. "On behalf of our player members and allies, we'd like to thank Commissioner Manfred and all MLB Club owners for their unwavering support of our efforts to grow and diversify our sport, from the field to the front office, for generations to come."

The $100 million will be used to fund a "variety of programs built around participation in baseball, mentorship and professional baseball employee development." There are also initiatives that celebrate Black baseball history and culture, including educational grants and service opportunities to local communities.

The Players Alliance was founded by more than 100 current and former Black players last summer. Their mission is to "create an inclusive culture within baseball and the community, where differences are leveraged to elevate racial equality and provide greater opportunities for the Black community, both in our game and the places we live in, play in, and care about most."

Over the winter MLB and the MLBPA committed $10 million over five years to help encourage minority participation in baseball. Granderson (president), CC Sabathia (vice president), and Edwin Jackson (secretary) are on the Players Alliance board of directors.