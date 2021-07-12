The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. MLB unveiled the full rosters for the game on July 4, and injury replacements were made prior to the All-Star break. Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player selected as a hitter and pitcher to the Midsummer Classic. Ohtani will start as DH in an American League lineup that also features Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Aaron Judge. In the National League, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will be joined by Freddie Freeman and others in the starting lineup.

The starting lineups were determined by two phases of fan voting. Positional reserves and pitchers are chosen by a combination of player vote and commissioner's selections.

There will be some notable selections not participating in Tuesday's Midsummer Classic. Angels star Mike Trout will miss the game as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Mets ace and would-have-been NL starting pitcher Jacob deGrom decided to skip the game after dealing with first-half injuries. And none of the Astros' four All-Stars, including Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, will play in the game.

As has long been the case, each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star selection, and this is where the commissioner's selections will likely come into play. The managers -- Kevin Cash for the AL and Dave Roberts for the NL -- will choose the starting pitchers. In the NL, Roberts will also choose the DH from his list of reserves.

Now let's have a look at each full roster.

American League

Starters:

Reserves:

Pitchers:

* Both Altuve and Correa decided to skip the All-Star Game. Brantley will miss the game with an injury and Pressly will miss the game with paternity leave. Trout will miss the game with an injury.

Manager/coaches

Manager: Kevin Cash, Rays

Coach: Terry Francona, Cleveland

National League

Starters:

Reserves:

Pitchers:

* DeGrom told reporters he would not be participating in the All-Star Game.

** Acuña, Posey, Molina, Betts, and Darvish will miss the All-Star Game with injuries. Gausman and Woodruff are starting Sunday and will not participate in the All-Star Game.

Manager/coaches