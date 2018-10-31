MLB free agency: Athletics exercise option on Fernando Rodney, who could be baseball's oldest player in 2019
The veteran reliever will turn 42 in March
The Oakland Athletics on Wednesday announced that they've exercised their 2019 club option on veteran right-handed reliever Fernando Rodney. Rodney will make $4.25 million for the upcoming season (his deal also included a $250,000 buyout).
Rodney turns 42 in March, which means he'll be the oldest player in MLB next season if Bartolo Colon and Ichiro Suzuki don't return to active rosters. Last season, Rodney pitched to a 3.36 ERA/129 ERA+ and a 2.19 K/BB ratio in 64 1/3 innings for the Twins and A's. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 113 in parts of 16 major-league seasons. Rodney is a three-time All-Star, and his 325 saves rank 18th on the all-time list.
Back in Oakland, Rodney figures to serve as a setup man to closer Blake Treinen.
