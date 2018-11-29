MLB free agency: Padres sign Garrett Richards to a two-year deal, reports say

The San Diego Padres have agreed to sign free-agent right-handed starter Garrett Richards, per multiple reports. It looks like the deal is for two years and at least $15 million.

Sources: Free agent right-handed Garrett Richards has agreed to a two-year deal with the San Diego Padres. The guarantee is for around $15 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2018

Can confirm that Garrett Richards has reached 2-year deal with #Padres. Hear it is for a bit more than $15M. @JeffPassan @JonHeyman were on this 1st. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 29, 2018

Richards would immediately shoot to the top of the Padres' rotation, but he had Tommy John surgery last July. Unless he makes a quick recovery and the Padres are contending late in 2019, he's unlikely to pitch next season.

Still, the move makes some sense. There's reason to believe the Padres will be legitimate contenders in 2020, and they'll essentially have Richards for $15 million that season long since cleared for full-go action.

Richards injured the UCL in his right elbow back in 2016 and had tried to comeback several different times without Tommy John surgery, using different technologies. None of them worked, so he finally broke down had the procedure last year. When he's right, he's a very good starting pitcher.

Since becoming a full-time starting pitcher (2014-18), Richards has made 86 starts. He's 34-25 with a 3.15 ERA (121 ERA+), 1.17 WHIP and 8.5 K/9. Control has been an issue at times, as he'd lead the league in wild pitches three times -- he even did so last season in only 76 1/3 innings.

Still, Richards could absolutely be a useful arm on a contender in 2020, his age-32 season. The Padres appear to be banking on just that.