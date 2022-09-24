Friday night in Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit two home runs in the first four innings. They happened to be Nos. 699 and 700 in his illustrious career. This is hallowed ground. Only three players had previously gotten to the threshold of 700 career home runs in Major League Baseball history.

Generally speaking, 500 home runs has long been considered the route to power-hitting immortality and this is 40 percent more. Just to get to 500, a player would have to hit 30 home runs in 16 2/3 seasons and we're talking about an additional 200.

All that is to say, this is a gargantuan number. Let's take a look at some leaderboards where Pujols stacks up quite well, historically.

Most career home runs

1. Barry Bonds, 762

2. Hank Aaron, 755

3. Babe Ruth, 714

4. Albert Pujols, 700

5. Alex Rodriguez, 696

6. Willie Mays, 660

7. Ken Griffey Jr., 630

8. Jim Thome, 612

9. Sammy Sosa, 609

10. Frank Robinson, 586

Most career home runs, right-handed hitters

1. Hank Aaron, 755

2. Albert Pujols, 700

3. Alex Rodriguez, 696

4. Willie Mays, 660

5. Sammy Sosa, 609

6. Frank Robinson, 586

7. Mark McGwire, 583

8. Harmon Killebrew, 573

9. Manny Ramirez, 555

10. Mike Schmidt, 548

Most seasons with 40-plus home runs

11 - Babe Ruth

8 - Hank Aaron, Harmon Killebrew, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez

7 - Albert Pujols, Ken Griffey Jr., Sammy Sosa

Most seasons with 30-plus home runs

15 - Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez

14 - Albert Pujols , Barry Bonds

, Barry Bonds 13 - Babe Ruth, Mike Schmidt

12 - Jimmie Foxx, Manny Ramirez, Jim Thome

Most seasons with 20-plus home runs