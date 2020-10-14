The Korea Baseball Organization and Major League Baseball have reached an agreement on a modified posting schedule for this winter, according to Jeeho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency. KBO teams will now have from Nov. 10 until Dec. 14 to submit players for MLB consideration; previously, that window stretched from Nov. 1 until Dec. 5. The change stems from the pandemic delaying the KBO season. It applies to only this year.

Under the current rules, any posted player will have 30 days to negotiate with interested parties. If the player reaches an agreement with an MLB team, then the player's KBO team receives a transfer fee that is contingent on the deal's total worth. A deal worth less than $25 million, for instance, will see the KBO team receive a fee equivalent to 20 percent of the contract's value.

Per Yoo, two players who might be posted this winter are Kiwoom Heroes shortstop Kim Ha-Seong and NC Dinos outfielder Na Sung-Bum. (We mentioned both as players to watch during our coverage of the KBO earlier this year.)

Kim, who'll turn 25 in a matter of days, is the more attractive big-league prospect. He's a career .295/.373/.494 hitter who has set a new career-high in home runs this season (30). Kim is also a speedy runner and legitimate threat on the base paths, having swiped 21 bags on 23 attempts. He could well slot in as some team's starting second or third baseman next season.

Na, 31, was considered one of the top players in the league before suffering a knee injury in 2019. He's returned to form this year, batting .318/.387/.600 with 31 home runs. His age and limited defensive ability could limit his market.

Yoo noted on Twitter that Kia Tigers southpaw Hyeon-Jong Yang also figures to receive MLB interest this offseason. Yang, who was the league's top performing pitcher during the 2019 season, will not have to contend with the posting system.