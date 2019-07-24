MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 24: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins -- two of the top three teams in the AL -- play the rubber game of their three-game series at Target Field in the marquee matchup on Wednesday's MLB schedule. The Twins won the series opener, 8-6, on Monday, but the Yankees rallied for a wild, 14-12 win in 10 innings on Tuesday night. J.A. Happ takes the mound for the Yankees (-114). He'll face Twins ace Jake Odorizzi. Elsewhere on the July 24 MLB schedule, ace Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros (-223) against the Oakland A's looking for his 13th win of the season. And the Los Angeles Dodgers (-194) and Los Angeles Angels continue the battle for L.A. at Dodger Stadium. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Wednesday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine expert Adam Thompson.

We can tell you that Thompson is going with the Texas Rangers (-142) on the road against the Seattle Mariners.

Thompson knows that the Mariners are in a tailspin. They've lost 16 of 20 games and are clearly playing for next season and beyond. Meanwhile, the Rangers (51-50) still have an outside chance at a wild card spot, just six games behind the Oakland A's in the loss column for the second wild card.

Thompson also knows that Texas has had success against Seattle this season. The Rangers are 8-2 against the Mariners. Specifically, Rangers ace Mike Minor has been tough on Seattle this year. In two starts he has allowed just three runs on nine hits in 13.0 innings for a 2.08 ERA. He won both games.

"It doesn't seem that long ago that Texas had one of the top offenses in baseball," Thompson told SportsLine. "Well in July, the Rangers rank dead-last in average (.224) and 29th in OPS (.698). Despite that, they're still averaging more runs this month than the Mariners, who are near the bottom of most batting stats. Mike Leake is coming off a near perfect game gem, but this Rangers lineup is a lifetime .342 against him on a big 149 at-bat sample size. Meanwhile, Seattle is only .145 lifetime against Mike Minor and ranks 27th in hitting vs. LHPs."

Wednesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Red Sox at Rays (-115), 12:10 p.m.

Rockies at Nationals (-232), 1:05 p.m.

Phillies at Tigers (+138), 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at Astros (-223), 2:10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers (-153), 2:10 p.m.

Orioles at Diamondbacks (-138), 3:40 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners (+124), 3:40 p.m.

Cubs at Giants (+125), 3:45 p.m.

Cardinals at Pirates (-107), 7:05 p.m.

Indians at Blue Jays (+120), 7:07 p.m.

Padres at Mets (-157), 7:10 p.m.

Royals at Braves (-194), 7:20 p.m.

Yankees at Twins (-102), 8:00 p.m.

Marlins at White Sox (-115), 8:10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers (-194), 10:10 p.m.