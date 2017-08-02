MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers on pace to match the '27 Murderers Row Yankees

The other night, a writer I greatly respect noted that he didn't think the Dodgers were getting enough credit for just how special this season has been. On Tuesday, I was on a radio spot and was asked how the casual fan should be viewing the Dodgers right now and it just kind of all fell into place.

This is one of the greatest regular-season teams in baseball history so far.

Through 106 games, the Dodgers have won 75. You know who else started 75-31? The 1927 Yankees. No, seriously, I'm not kidding.

Here are the teams that had more wins through 106 games from 1913 (that's as far back as searchable data goes, unfortunately) to this season.

1998 Yankees - We remember them. They went 114-48 and won the World Series without facing elimination, sweeping the Padres in the Fall Classic.

1944 Cardinals - Led by a 23-year-old Stan Musial, the Cards would go 105-49 and take the All-St. Louis (Browns) World Series in six games.

2001 Mariners - Ichiro (winner of the MVP and Rookie of the Year), Edgar Martinez and Bret Boone led this group to a record-tying 116 wins. They then lost in just five games in the ALCS to the Yankees.

1929 A's - Connie Mack's crew had Hall of Famers like Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Cochrane, Al Simmons and Lefty Grove. They finished 104-46, winning the World Series in five games.

1931 A's - Mack again with a similar cast of characters. They went 107-45, but lost the World Series in seven to the Cardinals.

That's it.

No one else has started better than these Dodgers. In the expansion era, the Dodgers trail only the '98 Yankees and '01 Mariners.

That's an exceptionally special season.

It's not just the stars like Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager and Kenley Jansen. It's the power surge from Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner's absurd slash line along with Yasmani Grandal and Yasiel Puig's productive seasons. It's Alex Wood morphing into an ace. It's an incredibly deep pitching staff that keeps absorbing injuries. It's a "next man up" type situation where seemingly a different guy serves as hero on any given night (see the Dodgers' team comment below for yet another example). It's the front office grabbing a somewhat high-priced rental to supplement everything in addition to adding two bullpen pieces. It's everything so far. It's just special.

Are we sure we are talking enough about this?

Of course, go back to the original statement and pay great attention to different emphasis.

This is one of the greatest regular-season teams in baseball history so far.

And therein lies the rub.

First off, there are still 56 games to play this season.

Next is the bigger issue.

The Dodgers have already been really good in the regular-season with a lot of group -- though not this good and not really close to all of this particular group. They've won the NL West four straight times. They just haven't gotten out of the National League yet. Twice, they failed to reach the NLCS in those four tries.

Overall, the Dodgers haven't won the World Series since 1988.

This all has to factor into the decision for Andrew Friedman, Farhan Zaidi and company to grab the Yu Darvish rental and leave as little to chance as possible. It's time to get the job done. Ultimately, they'll be judged this season on how they fare in the postseason, not how many games they win in the regular season. Ask the Mariners. No one mentions them in "best team ever" discussions despite their 116 wins.

In the meantime, though, that doesn't mean we have to ignore the greatness we're witnessing. It's an unreal regular season. So far.