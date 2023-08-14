1 Braves The franchise record for wins in a season is 106 (1998). The Braves right now are on pace to win 105 games. -- 75-42

2 Dodgers I assume most Dodgers fans know this, but many fans of other teams likely have no idea. Do you know who leads the Dodgers in stolen bases this season? It's Freddie Freeman! He has 16. 4 71-46

3 Orioles The Cedric Mullins heroics in the ninth and 10th innings Sunday were the types of things that happen amid a special season. Enjoy it, Baltimore. Those of you who hung around through those atrocious years certainly earned it. 1 73-45

4 Rangers Remember when the Dodgers traded for Max Scherzer and he went 7-0 in 11 starts, all 11 of which were Dodgers wins? He's 2-0 in two Rangers wins so far. -- 70-48

5 Astros It had been more than eight years between MLB home runs for Jon Singleton when he went deep in the second inning on Friday. And then he did it again in the third inning. Baseball! -- 68-51

6 Rays It was a 3-3 week, but it took two walk-off wins to avoid 1-5 at home against the Cardinals and Guardians. The Shane McClanahan news really puts a damper on dreams of a deep playoff run, too. Yes, it could still happen, but it's just that much harder without him. 3 71-49

7 Blue Jays The offense entered the weekend in a pretty decent funk. They were able to get four runs on Saturday, but then erupted for 11 runs on 14 hits Sunday. Maybe they can carry that one moving forward, because they should be a better offensive team than they've shown for much of the year. -- 66-54

8 Mariners How absurdly on-brand was it that the Mariners scored zero runs on the night they honored Felix Hernandez? Sometimes the script just writes itself, huh? 2 63-54

9 Phillies In 18 starts for the Tigers this year, Michael Lorenzen never went more than seven innings. In his first start for the Phillies, he went eight. Next time out, he threw a no-hitter (yes, all nine innings). Baseball! 1 65-54

10 Brewers Huge week on tap for the Brewers. They have three games in L.A. (actual L.A., which means the actual good team out there in the Dodgers) before three in Texas (Rangers). Pushing that lead back up to 3 1/2 games in front of this schedule was very advisable. 2 65-54

11 Giants What an amazing bounce-back win on Patrick Bailey's walk-off homer Sunday. This came after a gut punch to lose the lead in the ninth and then a balk to give the Rangers the lead in the 10th. The Giants had lost six of seven before that. 2 63-55

12 Cubs For whatever reason, the Cubs' woes on Sunday continue. They are now 5-15 on Sundays and 55-42 every other day of the week. 1 61-57

13 Red Sox Trevor Story is back and went 4 for 4 with three doubles on Sunday in a Red Sox win. The Red Sox had gotten brutal production from the position all season before his return, so this is a Story worth watching. 2 62-56

14 Twins The Twins lost three of four to the Tigers, a series that included the Twins being shut out twice. Pathetic. Then they won two of three in Philly. Good grief. Baseball! 2 62-58

15 Marlins Once upon a time, there are questions from scouts on the future durability of Sandy Alcantara, due to his spindly frame. He led the majors in complete games, innings pitched and batters faced last season. This season, he leads the majors in complete games, innings pitched and batters faced. Man, I *love* an old-school workhorse. 4 62-57

16 Reds They are now 3-9 in August, but still totally within striking distance. They just need to turn things around very quickly. 3 62-58

17 Yankees Remember when the Yankees were on a historic pace in the first half last season? They went 35-35 after the All-Star break, 3-6 in the playoffs and they are now 60-58. Add it all up, and they are 98-99 in well over a full season sample. At some point, you're just mediocre. 3 60-58

18 Angels They are now 3-9 since the trade deadline and sit 6 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. We can probably start preparing the Ohtani Farewell Parade. -- 59-60

19 Diamondbacks They had lost nine in a row heading into Saturday. They've now won two in a row! Let's not get too excited. They only beat the Padres. 1 59-59

20 Padres What happened to Slam Diego? The Padres have zero grand slams this season. 3 56-62

21 Guardians Here's how bad this offense is. Kole Calhoun was in the minors for another team just over a week ago. Ramon Laureano was designated for assignment by the A's just over a week ago. Laureano hit third on Sunday with Calhoun in the cleanup spot. -- 57-62

22 Pirates ONEIL CRUZ HAS STARTED RUNNING AND COULD BE BACK THIS SEASON. NO, THE CAPS LOCK IS NOT ON ACCIDENTALLY. -- 53-65

23 Nationals I didn't include the Nationals up top because they aren't contenders, but they've been rather formidable lately. They are now 15-8 since July 19. -- 53-66

24 Cardinals Adam Wainwright remains stuck on 198 wins. If he was only one win away, I'd say maybe he'll luck into one. Two away, though? Given his performance this season, that just ain't happening. Maybe move him to the bullpen and try to have him gut out three outs in a tie game and vulture a win? -- 52-66

25 Tigers I know they aren't very good, but the personnel looks considerably worse than the record here. Why? Well, they've gone 21-13 against fellow AL Central teams and 26-25 against teams under .500. -- 53-65

26 Mets The Mets haven't come in last place since 2003. That team had three Hall of Famers on it! Can you name them? -- 53-65

27 White Sox The White Sox had won two straight series before the sweep at the hands of the Brewers. Still, this is a pitiful baseball team. -- 47-72

28 Rockies In a four-game series against the Dodgers, Rockies hitters struck out 49 times and walked twice. -- 45-73

29 Royals The Royals are on pace to go 52-110. That would be the worst record in franchise history by four games. (Continued in A's comment ... ) -- 38-81