MLB Power Rankings: Midseason team awards, featuring the most surprising team and the biggest juggernaut

Most teams are in the ballpark of 81 games, so we can call this the halfway point of the season. We can do this because we want to. It's easy. Watch.

It's the halfway point of the season.

See?

Off we go with some fictional team-level "awards" for the first half of the season.

The NL Pleasant Surprise Award - Atlanta Braves

The Brewers and Phillies also got consideration here, but the Braves have the best record in the NL and most of us expected the Brewers to hang around in contention while the Phillies were my "NL Sneaky Sleeper" heading into the season.

You just can't say enough about how well the first half has gone for the Braves, and it's not like they haven't faced any injury adversity, either. They are fit to contend all season.

The AL Pleasant Surprise Award - Seattle Mariners

Easily the top pick in all of baseball. The Mariners lost Robinson Cano to injury and that turned into an 80-game PED suspension early in the season, but then they went crazy and are still on pace to top 100 wins. Not even the most optimistic Mariners fan in the world could have foreseen this.

The NL Disappointment Award - Washington Nationals

The Dodgers were early favorites while the Cardinals and Rockies deserve a glare of disapproval as well.

The Nationals, though, have already banked two losing months (11-16 in April, 9-16 in June). They've had injuries, sure, but everyone does. Under-performance has been an issue, too.

The AL Disappointment Award - Minnesota Twins

The Twinkies won 85 games last season and brought a young-and-exciting nucleus into 2018. They were playing in the same division as the Indians, sure, but also three rebuilding teams that figured to be bad. They are, but so are the Twins, who are on pace to go 71-91.

The NL Don't Sleep on Me Award - San Francisco Giants

In the words of the immortal Biff Tannen: "Well lookie what we have here!"

The Giants have won 10 of 12 and are only 2 1/2 games out in the NL West. They've only gotten five starts from Madison Bumgarner, five from Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija was terrible when rushed back from injury. Bumgarner is back now with the other two nearing returns.

The AL Don't Sleep on Me Award - Oakland Athletics

The Bay Area rocks. My AL Sneaky Sleeper has won 13 of 16. If the Mariners do hit a skid -- which, even though I'm taking them seriously, we all know it's possible -- the A's are the best pick to take that last playoff spot.

Best Division - AL West

Two teams on a 100-win pace, four teams with winning records and the last-place team isn't brutal. While I glanced around, this wasn't a particularly tough choice.

Worst Division - AL Central

The team in second place is 10 games under .500 through 80 games. Laughable.

Biggest Juggernaut - Yankees

There are three teams who merited consideration here, but the Astros win pace has fallen all the way to "only" 104 wins. For shame. This one came down to who won the rubber game of this past weekend's series. The Yankees are now on pace for 108 wins with the Red Sox on a 107-win pace. All three of these teams are scary good and I've never had such a clear-cut top three for such a prolonged period in doing the Official Power Rankings.

Biggest Joke - Mets

Since their 11-1 start, the Mets have played at a 162-game pace of 52 wins. They are only one game ahead of the Marlins, who aren't even trying to stay out of last place this season. The organization is a mess, top to bottom, in the biggest market in the country. It is unacceptable and the Wilpon family should be ashamed. The biggest problem is they aren't, so long as they keep making money. Mets fans deserve better than this nonsense.

On that lovely note, let's rank 'em.