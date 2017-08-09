MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox and Yankees moving in opposite directions

The top two teams in the AL East race have had a Jekyl and Hyde last few weeks. Each of them, like polar opposites.

Through July 31, the Yankees had won nine of their last 11 games and held first place by a half-game. They also were considered big winners in front of the trade deadline, beefing up their bullpen, getting Todd Frazier's bat and adding Sonny Gray to the rotation.

Meantime, the Red Sox had gone 9-14 since building up a four-game lead in early July and were slightly quiet in front of the deadline. They were dealing with David Price issues (injury and media controversy) and looked to have a hole at third base.

What a different a few days makes in the marathon that is the big-league regular season, eh?

The Red Sox are red hot right now. They've now won seven games in a row. Rookie Rafael Devers is hitting .319/.396/.553 as the everyday third baseman, Eduardo Nunez is playing very well as a utility type, Chris Sale is still stupid-good and the offense is overall starting to come alive.

The Yankees have lost five of seven, too, as the Red Sox have pushed their lead up to four games again.

With the way things have been going, we'll see a few more flips with these two teams, because when one of these two teams has been up this season, the other has been down for the most part. Just a back and forth, hot-and-cold battle. It's uncanny.

Head-to-head games will be really fun here in the next few weeks, as the two teams have a series in the Bronx this coming Friday-Sunday, in Fenway Aug. 18-20 and then back in New York on Aug. 31-Sept. 3. Notice I didn't say "the rest of the season" instead of "the next few weeks," though?

Because that's it. In a weird scheduling twist, the Yankees and Red Sox don't play each other after Sept. 3.

Perhaps they battle it out in the standings until the last few days of the season, but even then there would be that lack of head-to-head games issue in the final few weeks.

We should also add that these aren't the only two teams of interest in the AL East. The Orioles were widely panned for their efforts in front of the trade deadline (including by yours truly), but they've climbed to within 1 1/2 of the second AL wild card, a spot for which the Rays are tied right now.

It's kind of funny, I cracked a joke about the division a few weeks ago and now it's totally going to end up being an exciting the division the rest of the year. They could even end up with three playoff teams (maybe even two teams playing a game to get into the wild card? Pretty please?).

So here I am, bowing down and eating crow: The AL East is fun.