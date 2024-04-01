Time to settle in, because we're now looking at six months of weekly power rankings before hitting the playoffs. Try to contain your excitement.

Given that we've only seen four days' worth of baseball from most teams with the majority of only having played three or four games, it would be incredibly foolish to strongly react to some of the results we've seen. Speaking of that word in there, foolish, I'm sure everyone noticed today is April 1. To me, April Fool's Day more than anything else embodies poor attempts at humor and I'll be avoiding that lane. There are ways to present a good April Fool's joke in writing, but I'm of the mind that I'll leave humor to those in the field of comedy.

I can, however, latch onto the topic and merge it with power rankings. We've only seen one series and there are bound to be results that don't really stand up the rest of the season. We ignore when the Braves lose a series to the A's in the middle of the season (they did last year), but when it's the first series of the season, some people have a tendency to overreact. It's human nature.

With that in mind, which teams provided their fan bases with some fool's gold in the first series? I've got some guesses that could obviously be wrong, but we're gonna give it a shot anyway. These are fool's gold candidates, not necessarily me predicting a quick demise.

Way-Too-Early Fool's Gold Candidates

Guardians

Taking three of four on the road to start the season is excellent. It's just that the Guardians were only tasked with the A's this past weekend extended. These A's are likely improved from last season, but last season's squad lost 112 games. Even an improved team is a terrible one. We'll start to learn a lot more about the Guardians in the next week, as they visit Seattle and Minnesota before finally arriving home on April 8.

Brewers

Again, this is quite a good start on the road. The Brewers are 3-0 and have already had two games where they held their opponent to just one run. The defending NL Central champs suffered some losses over the winter, but they also have plenty of holdovers and there's talent in house.

I just think it's entirely possible that the Mets are just really bad. Maybe a combination of Mets bad/Brewers good? Time will tell, but I'm not totally buying the Brewers as being as good as that 3-0 record.

Pirates

Heading into the season, I made sure to point out multiple places in writing and on the air that the NL Central was intriguing to me because all five teams had a legitimate chance to win the division. I had to convince people that I was serious when I said that the Pirates winning the NL Central would not surprise me. They were 76-86 last season and could get full seasons from Henry Davis, Ke'Bryan Hayes and, perhaps most importantly, Oneil Cruz.

Then again, the Marlins were an easy prediction for a huge backslide this season and I firmly believe they'll be among the worst teams in baseball this season.

That's still an impressive four-game sweep and good teams take care of business against bad ones. I'm just not sure they are worthy of a huge celebration just yet.

Tigers

Again, it's a road sweep to start the season! That's great.

But, yeah, the White Sox are pitiful.

There's another wrinkle to this one. You know how every so often we'll come across a team playing way over its head and people start pointing to the record in one-run games as evidence that the current run is "unsustainable?" You know you've seen it. Sometimes teams keep it going all year. The 2012 Orioles come to mind. How about those 2023 Marlins? Yeah, they're already giving it back this year. A lot of other teams fall apart because they were fluky in their early-season success and the "one-run record" analysis proves to be spot on.

The Tigers are 3-0 overall and 3-0 in one-run games in 2024.

Uh oh.