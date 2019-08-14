MLB Prospect Watch: Mitch Keller and three other up-and-comers that could get the call in September

In last week's edition of Prospect Watch, we covered a handful of youngsters who could help their teams in a pennant race. This week, we're flipping the script and looking at prospects whose organizations aren't competitive, but who we'd like to see brought up in September.

We'll admit to being inspired in part by Mitch Keller's recent recall to the majors. Although his first few starts in the Show haven't gone well, there's still reason to think he'll be a productive member of the Pirates rotation for years to come -- namely his high-quality fastball-curveball combination. Whether or not Keller ever lives up to the expectations of the past will hinge on the further development of his consistency and changeup.

Therein is one of the great secrets of prospects: there's no seldom one who reaches the majors fully fleshed out. Heck, you wouldn't want a prospect to be tapped out developmentally by the time they reach the game's highest level -- otherwise they'd be unable to make the necessary adjustments that help separate the proverbial wheat from the chaff.

With that in mind, here are three others we're hoping to see before the year ends. Do note we're not saying these players will or necessarily should be brought up -- just that we'd like to see them. There is a difference.'

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B/LF, Baltimore Orioles

Mountcastle, 22, has spent the year in Triple-A, where he's hit .314/.341/.516 with 20 homers and 27 doubles. He hasn't yet seen big-league action despite the Orioles' woeful state due in part to a swing-happy approach (he has more than six times as many strikeouts as walks) and because he lacks a defensive home. Although he's primarily played first base this year, he's been playing more left as of late -- that could be a hint of where he'll roam once he's promoted. It's fair to wonder how his game will translate to the majors; it's also fair to say we won't know for certain until he gets an opportunity. In our opinion, it's about time for that chance.

Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox

Truth be told, we doubt Robert gets the call. He's on his third level of the season already, and has fewer than 30 games of Triple-A experience. Nonetheless, Robert is a fun prospect with an impressive stat line, having hit .334/.386/.615 across the upper minors. He has middle-of-the-order potential if goes according to projection, and should form a fun corner-outfield combination with Eloy Jimenez as soon as he gets the call.

Sixto Sanchez, RHP, Miami Marlins

Sanchez was the headliner in the J.T. Realmuto return. He's a short right-hander with a lively arm who has a 2.61 ERA and 5.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 93 innings at Double-A. The Marlins used to be an aggressive org when it came to skipping their young pitchers past Triple-A, and did pull that trick with Jordan Yamamoto. Our guess is that Sanchez instead follows the route taken by Sandy Alcantara, who made 19 Triple-A starts before being brought up. In other words, see you next summer, Sixto.

