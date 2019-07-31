MLB trade deadline tracker: Zack Greinke heads to Astros; Cubs get Castellanos, plus details for all major deals

The 2019 MLB trade deadline was on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike previous years, there is no waiver period in August, which means deals had to happen ahead of that aforementioned deadline. Some big names changed teams, with Marcus Stroman, Trevor Bauer and Zack Greinke all being part of trades.

There was a flurry of action right as the deadline struck on Wednesday, so catch up with all the moves with our trade tracker below.

July 31

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





HOU Acquired: RHP Aaron Sanchez, RHP Joe Biagini, OF Cal Stevenson





TOR Acquired: OF Derek Fisher







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





LAD Acquired: LHP Adam Kolarek





TB Acquired: OF Niko Hulsizer







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





ATL Acquired: RHP Mark Melancon





SF Acquired: RHP Dan Winkler, RHP Tristan Beck







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





SD Acquired: RHP Carl Edwards Jr.





CHC Acquired: LHP Brad Wieck







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





ARI Acquired: RHP Mike Leake





SEA Acquired: INF Jose Caballero







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





MIN Acquired: RHP Sam Dyson





SF Acquired: RHP Prelander Berroa, RHP Kai-Wei Teng







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





SF Acquired: 2B Scooter Gennett





CIN Acquired: Cash considerations







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





ATL Acquired: RHP Shane Greene





DET Acquired: TBD







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





PHI Acquired: OF Corey Dickerson





PIT Acquired: TBD







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





CHC Acquired: 2B/OF Tony Kemp





HOU Acquired: C Martin Maldonado







TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





TEX Acquired: RHP Nate Jones, international slot compensation, cash considerations





CHW Acquired: RHP Joe Jarneski, RHP Ray Castro







July 30

July 29

July 28

July 27

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





OAK Acquired: LHP Jake Diekman





KC Acquired: RHP Ismael Aquino, OF Dairon Blanco







July 26

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





CHC Acquired: LHP Derek Holland and cash considerations





SF Acquired: Cash considerations







July 25

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





LAD Acquired: 1B Tyler White





HOU Acquired: RHP Andre Scrubb







July 17

July 15

July 14

July 13

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





BOS Acquired: RHP Andrew Cashner





BAL Acquired: CF Elio Prado and SS Noelberth Romero







June 15

June 2