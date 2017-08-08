MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Kluber looks to keep K streak alive

Tuesday brings us a full 15-game slate of stretch-drive baseball, so let's dig right in ...

Final scores

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates , 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals , 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays , 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Texas Rangers at New York Mets , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Indians , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Atlanta Braves , 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox , 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins , 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals , 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks , 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics , 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels , 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants , 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Kluber with a K

If you read our look at the AL Cy Young Award race, you know that Indians ace Corey Kluber is having a fantastic season.

Part of Kluber's impressive campaign is an ongoing stretch that has seen him fan at least eight batters in 12 consecutive games -- tied for the third-longest streak since 1893:

Corey Kluber has at least 8 strikeouts in 12 straight starts. Only Randy Johnson has had a longer streak in a season (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/0SpHUQI2nb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 8, 2017

Kluber will attempt to push further into Randy Johnson territory tonight, as he faces off against the Rockies in a potential (if unlikely) World Series preview.

Forecasting whether Kluber's streak will continue is a fool's errand -- just about anything can happen in a single game. Yet it would seem like Kluber is a decent bet to strike out at least eight Rockies. Colorado enters the night with the fourth-highest team strikeout rate in the NL, having punched out in 23 percent of their plate appearances.

Kluber, for his part, enters Tuesday having struck out 36 percent of the batters he's faced on the season. His previous career-high was 28.3 percent, set back in 2014.

Quick hits