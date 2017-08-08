MLB releases 2017 postseason schedule, including World Series, broadcast info

On Tuesday, MLB released the schedule for the 2017 postseason, including preliminary broadcast info. Yes, we once again have a shot at seeing November baseball. Here's a closer look ...

As for streaming info, here's the relevant info from an MLB press release:

All games telecast on MLB Network, TBS, FS1 and FOX will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider. The AL Wild Card Game, as well as any necessary tiebreakers, will also be available via the ESPN App.

Also of note is that if the NLCS goes the distance, then the NL rep in the World Series will be playing on less rest than their AL opponent. Developing!