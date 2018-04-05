MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Final undefeated team falls

A 13-game schedule became a 12-gamer thanks to an early postponement -- which was yet another at Comerica Park -- but it's still a mostly full day of baseball. Let's round it up, Eye on Baseball style.

Wednesday's scores

(All times ET)

No undefeated teams left

The Pirates entered Wednesday with a 4-0 record, the only team in the majors yet to suffer a defeat. You know based on the headline what happened next.

Yes, the Pirates dropped their contest with the Twins amid a snowstorm. Ivan Nova showed better command than he did in his first start, but still allowed five runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Brian Dozier hit a solo home run (and later stole a base), while Miguel Sano, Logan Morrison, Eduardo Escobar, and Byron Buxton all contributed with doubles and RBI.

Jake Odorizzi, for his part, didn't have as good of a start as he did on Opening Day. He was charged with three runs across 4 1/3 innings. Nonetheless, the Twins' bullpen kept the Pirates off the board the rest of the way and that was that.

Bombs away

The Yankees got homers from Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge all before the fifth inning on Wednesday (full story here). Here are all three homers:

Folty a two-way star for Braves

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz was tasked with a tall order on Wednesday. He was facing a strong Nationals offense and his counterpart was Max Scherzer. You know, the guy who has won the last two NL Cy Youngs and quite often takes a no-hitter at least into the middle innings.

Instead, the Braves won 7-1. That's not a typo.

Foltynewicz only got through 5 1/3 innings, but it's still early and that's a tough offense. He only gave up one run on four hits while striking out eight. In two outings on this very-young season, he has a 2.61 ERA and 15 strikeouts against three walks in 10 1/3 innings.

He's been around for a while, but Foltynewicz is still only 26 years old. The former first-rounder was once a highly-touted prospect. He's got talent. Seeing two good outings like this to start the season could well be a sign of things to come in a breakout campaign.

Not only that, Folty got in a little pitcher-on-pitcher crime with a two-RBI double off Scherzer in the fourth:

Quite a day for the youngster.

And, hey, what do you know but the Braves are 4-2, won the series over the Nats and have done this:

The #Braves scored seven more times today and now have 48 runs this season. That is tied for the most runs a Braves team has scored through the first six games of the season in the franchise’s modern era. #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/RfUsLzXNoN — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 4, 2018

Excellent start for the Braves. They now embark on what figures to be a grueling road trip, both in terms of travel route and competition: Three games at Rockies, three games at Nationals and three games at Cubs.

Astros win again, thanks to familiar play

Through seven days on the season, the defending champion Astros appear to have picked up where they left off, as they sit 6-1. They completed a sweep of the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon in a very fast 3-2 victory.

One thing that was interesting was the eventual game-winning hit. With a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning, Alex Bregman singled to left field to drive home Derek Fisher. It wasn't exactly the same, but it was familiar because Bregman's walk-off single to win the amazing Game 5 of the World Series drove home Fisher from second.

Also of note here was Brad Peacock's outstanding relief appearance. He went the final three innings, striking out five without a walk while allowing just two hits. He picked up the win for his efforts.

Rockies lock up Blackmon

Rockies All-Star Charlie Blackmon finished fifth in NL MVP voting last season and is off to a hot start to the 2018 season. He was also set for free agency after this season until the Rockies announced a big new contract for the star Wednesday afternoon. The deal is for four years and $77 million with two player options, meaning the Rockies have committed six years and $108 million to their center fielder. Full story here.

Ohtani homers off Kluber

Shohei Ohtani hit his second big-league home run on Wednesday, not even a full 24 hours after he victimized Josh Tomlin. This time, Ohtani did the deed against reigning AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. Full story here.

Quick hits