One of baseball's top 10 prospects was suspended 50 games for a drug violation

Forrest Whitley is the Astros' top pitching prospect and set to work in Double-A this year

One of baseball's top pitching prospects has received a 50-game suspension. Forrest Whitley of the Astros' system has been suspended without pay for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. MLB made the announcement Wednesday morning, including that Whitley will serve the suspension to start the season for Double-A Corpus Christi. 

What's interesting here is MLB in the release didn't specify what exactly the suspension is for. Generally, if it's a "drug of abuse" suspension (such as marijuana) or a PED, the league says so. In the Whitley release, the league was vague. Perhaps there will be more news on this front in the coming days. 

Regardless, Whitley will miss a large portion of the 2018 season. Here's a statement from his agent: 

The 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher was an Astros' first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2016 draft out of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio. 

Last season, Whitley pitched to a 2.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings between Class A (46 1/3 IP), Class A-Advanced (31 1/3 IP) and Double-A (14 2/3 IP). 

Only entering his age-20 season, Whitley was unlikely to impact the Astros' deep rotation this season, but he's not too far away from the bigs. He was ranked as a top-10 prospect in baseball this spring by outlets like MLB.com (ninth), Baseball America (10th) and Baseball Prospectus (10th). He's the consensus number one prospect in the Astros' system. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories