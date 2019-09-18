Red Sox shut David Price down for rest of season due to ongoing wrist issue

David Price will not pitch again this season. On Wednesday, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Price is being shut down with an ongoing left wrist injury. He will have surgery to remove a cyst and also be examined for other issues.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe has the details:

"We're going to shut him down. We're going to take care to see what's going on with the cyst and actually check his wrist. If there's something else we'll take care of that if there's something going on," said manager Alex Cora. "I think it's a head start to next year. It's the smart thing to do. . . . If we were one game up or in the hunt he'd probably be pitching out of the bullpen like in '17. But where we're at and obviously how important he is it's better off moving forward and getting right."

Last year Price missed time with carpal tunnel syndrome and circulatory issues in the same wrist. He has been unable to throw his pitches effectively in recent weeks and his command had been compromised.

Price, 34, has not pitched since Sept. 1 and he's made only two starts since July 30. He is 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts and 107 1/3 innings this season. This is the fourth year of his pitcher record seven-year, $217 million contract.

The Red Sox are 79-71 and will soon be eliminated from postseason contention. They have been without ace Chris Sale since August 13. He has an elbow issue.