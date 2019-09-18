Red Sox shut David Price down for rest of season due to ongoing wrist issue
Price has made two starts since Aug. 1
David Price will not pitch again this season. On Wednesday, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Price is being shut down with an ongoing left wrist injury. He will have surgery to remove a cyst and also be examined for other issues.
Alex Speier of the Boston Globe has the details:
"We're going to shut him down. We're going to take care to see what's going on with the cyst and actually check his wrist. If there's something else we'll take care of that if there's something going on," said manager Alex Cora. "I think it's a head start to next year. It's the smart thing to do. . . . If we were one game up or in the hunt he'd probably be pitching out of the bullpen like in '17. But where we're at and obviously how important he is it's better off moving forward and getting right."
Last year Price missed time with carpal tunnel syndrome and circulatory issues in the same wrist. He has been unable to throw his pitches effectively in recent weeks and his command had been compromised.
Price, 34, has not pitched since Sept. 1 and he's made only two starts since July 30. He is 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts and 107 1/3 innings this season. This is the fourth year of his pitcher record seven-year, $217 million contract.
The Red Sox are 79-71 and will soon be eliminated from postseason contention. They have been without ace Chris Sale since August 13. He has an elbow issue.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB roundup: Cards take series vs. Nats
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Top Picks: Why to play Giants in Boston
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Alonso, Suarez battling for HR crown
Alonso clubbed his 49th homer of the season on Wednesday
-
Top moments of Sabathia's Yankees career
Sabathia could be making his final start for the franchise on Wednesday
-
Stanton returns to Yankees lineup
Stanton hasn't played a game since June 25
-
Twins make HR history
The Twins are the first team in history with five 30-home-run hitters