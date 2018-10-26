Red Sox World Series lineup: J.D. Martinez's outfield status unclear for Game 3; Mookie Betts won't start at second
Prior to Game 3, Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided updates on his outfielders
Speaking to the media at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave updates on Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.
After Betts worked out at second base while the World Series was at Fenway for Games 1 and 2, Cora said that Betts will not start at second base for Game 3 in Los Angeles. Although Cora confirmed that Betts -- who made 14 starts at second in 2014 -- would not be starting at second base, he didn't rule out Betts playing there at some point in the game.
"No, he's not playing second base," Cora told a reporter when asked if Betts was going to play at second for Game 3. "Well, he's not starting at second base."
In Game 1 of the World Series, Martinez slipped on second base and rolled his right ankle. Martinez stayed in his usual spot as the Red Sox's designated hitter for Game 2. But now with the series moving to a National League ballpark, Cora will have to readjust his lineup since there's no DH.
"He [Martinez] felt better today," said Cora. "He'll get treatment tomorrow morning and then we'll make a decision."
First pitch for Game 3 of the World Series is at 8:09 p.m. ET Friday night in Los Angeles.
