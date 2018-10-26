Red Sox World Series lineup: J.D. Martinez's outfield status unclear for Game 3; Mookie Betts won't start at second

Speaking to the media at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave updates on Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

After Betts worked out at second base while the World Series was at Fenway for Games 1 and 2, Cora said that Betts will not start at second base for Game 3 in Los Angeles. Although Cora confirmed that Betts -- who made 14 starts at second in 2014 -- would not be starting at second base, he didn't rule out Betts playing there at some point in the game.

Cora said Mookie Betts would not start at second base in Game 3. But he did not rule out him playing there at some point in the game. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 26, 2018

"No, he's not playing second base," Cora told a reporter when asked if Betts was going to play at second for Game 3. "Well, he's not starting at second base."

In Game 1 of the World Series, Martinez slipped on second base and rolled his right ankle. Martinez stayed in his usual spot as the Red Sox's designated hitter for Game 2. But now with the series moving to a National League ballpark, Cora will have to readjust his lineup since there's no DH.

Cora on whether J.D. Martinez's ankle is healthy enough for him to play the outfield in Game 3. "We"ll see." — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) October 25, 2018

Alex Cora said a final decision has not been made as to whether J.D. Martinez (ankle) will play the outfield at Dodger Stadium. — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) October 25, 2018

"He [Martinez] felt better today," said Cora. "He'll get treatment tomorrow morning and then we'll make a decision."

First pitch for Game 3 of the World Series is at 8:09 p.m. ET Friday night in Los Angeles.

