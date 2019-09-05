Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen makes history again by starting in the outfield day after picking up a win
Lorenzen is pulling off a first since 1936
Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen on Wednesday night joined the esteemed Babe Ruth in being the only players in history to hit a home run, earn the victory and play in the field in a game. Thursday, he started in center field for the Reds, making more history. Here's a fun compilation of him doing it all:
Via stat guru Ryan Spaeder on Twitter, Lorenzen on Thursday became the first pitcher since 1936 to start as a position player in the day following one where he recorded a win. Eighty-three years ago, Mike Ryba started at catcher the day after he got a win as pitcher.
Lorenzen, 27, has been a good all-around weapon for the Reds this season. On the hill, he has a 3.04 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 74 innings and 1.7 WAR. As a batter/fielder, he's hitting .353/.421/.588 with a double and homer in 19 plate appearances and 0.3 WAR.
It has long felt like Reds manager David Bell should have been getting Lorenzen more plate appearances and the history on Thursday is hopefully a sign of things to come. Lorenzen isn't a free agent until after 2021 and it'll be interesting to see how the Reds deploy him moving forward.
