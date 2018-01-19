Roy Halladay autopsy toxicology report results reveal morphine in his system

Former All-Star pitcher Roy Halladay passed away last November at the age of 40 when the small plane he was piloting crashed in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of Florida. On Friday, the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner's Office released the results of Halladay's autopsy, which found that he died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor. According to the report, Halladay's body was found in six feet of water.

As well, here, via the Tampa Bay Times, are the key findings from the toxicology report:

His [Halladay's] blood-alcohol content level was 0.01, according to the toxicology results in the report released by the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner's Office. His body also had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and a drug typically used to treat insomnia.

Before jumping to conclusions, recall that Halladay was a professional athlete who dealt with injuries -- a debilitating back problem in particular -- and it's entirely possible that the substances named above were prescribed and perhaps not sufficient to impair him.

TMZ also acquired a copy of the autopsy report and provided some additional context:

One source familiar with the autopsy tells us the results are consistent with someone who uses Rx [prescription] medication. ... The autopsy report notes that morphine can be found in the system as a result of heroin use -- however sources tell us there is no indication Halladay had been using heroin or any other "clandestine drug."

Halladay, who retired to the Tampa Bay area, is survived by his wife and two sons.