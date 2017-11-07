Ex-MLB player Roy Halladay dies in plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

Police have confirmed that ex-Major League pitcher Roy Halladay, 40, died in a plane crash on Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office announced in a press conference on Tuesday that Halladay was the only person aboard his two-passenger aircraft that was discovered just off the coast of Holiday, Fla.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of this amazing and generous individual. Our hearts go out to Roy and his family," the Pasco Sheriff said during the press conference.

Halladay spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors with the Blue Jays (12 years) and Phillies (four). He was 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 2,117 strikeouts in 2,749 1/3 innings. The eight-time All-Star won the Cy Young in both leagues, taking it in 2003 for the Blue Jays and 2010 for the Phillies. He also threw a no-hitter in his first career postseason start in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS vs. the Reds. He also threw the 20th perfect game in regular season history.

"We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay's untimely death," the Phillies said via a statement. "There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden."

After having retired following the 2013 season, Halladay will first be on the ballot for the 2019 Hall of Fame class. We made the case that he should make it upon his retirement.

He was also nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award several times thanks to his work with underprivileged children. He and his wife, Brandy, had two children of their own as well.