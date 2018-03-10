Royals starting outfielder suspended 80 games following positive drug test
Jorge Bonifacio won't be in the Royals' Opening Day lineup after all
The Kansas City Royals received some bad news on Saturday, as outfielder Jorge Bonifacio was suspended 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone.
Bonifacio, whose suspension will begin on Opening Day, appeared in 113 games during his rookie season. He hit .255/.320/.432 (97 OPS+) and homered 17 times, offsetting some of his swing-and-miss tendencies. He'll turn 25 years old come June.
The former top-100 prospect was expected to start most days. Instead the Royals will presumably turn to Jon Jay and Paulo Orlando. The Royals also have Bubba Starling on the 40-man roster, as well Michael Saunders and Tyler Collins in camp -- Saunders would seem to be the most likely of the three to land on Kansas City's bench, given the bounce-back potential in his left-handed stick.
-
Report: Lynn inks deal with Twins
Lynn was one of the top free agents remaining on the market
-
Frazier still dealing with concussion
The Yankees outfielder suffered his concussion two weeks ago
-
A's should get aggressive
Could the A's sign Jake Arrieta or Alex Cobb?
-
2017 MLB Spring Training
A closer look at the teams in the Cactus League and Grapefruit League
-
2018 MLB preview: San Diego Padres
The Padres won't contend in 2018, but they are building a very good young core
-
Arrieta has become an underrated ace
Arrieta is not just some guy who had a great half season in 2015