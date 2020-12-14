The Cleveland Indians are changing their name. A report surfaced Sunday night that the franchise was set to drop the Indians moniker, and the team confirmed the news Monday. Cleveland will still use the Indians nickname for the 2021 season.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Cleveland's decision and believes it will lead to other professional sports teams changing their nicknames.

"Realize that this is just the beginning. The Atlanta Braves have to get rid of 'The Chop.' The Blackhawks will eventually have to be changed," Samson said. "Nicknames will be changed throughout sports because 2020 is the beginning and won't be another time that will be ignored. This will not go away. Team by team will realize that it's not tenable any longer to continue down their historical path of power and racism. The Indians are no more."

Cleveland is the second high-profile professional American sports team to change its name this year. Washington's NFL franchise dropped its Redskins nickname in July and has since gone by the Washington Football Team.

Cleveland also laid the groundwork for the change, distancing itself from the "Chief Wahoo" logo.

Samson believes that more teams across sports are going to make the change and start fresh.