On Wednesday, New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom announced that he plans to skip pitching in the MLB All-Star Game next week. In addition, deGrom revealed that he plans to spend time with his family and wanted the National League to select teammate Taijuan Walker as his replacement.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson pointed out that Major League Baseball can't be happy that deGrom isn't making the trip to Denver for next week's All-Star Game.

"They want to overdeliver to their broadcast partners and create additional value in order to get more money next time around," Samson said. "You can't have your players not going to the All-Star Game and not being introduced on the line during the game. You can't have them not being mic'd up during the game."

Major League Baseball wants to showcase the biggest stars in the game on the biggest stage. Having a player like deGrom not show up certainly isn't a good thing because fans want to at least see those star players at the All-Star Game for the festivities.

Samson simply believes that the presence of a player like deGrom needs to be felt at the All-Star Game whether he pitches or not.