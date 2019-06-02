Texas A&M's Bryce Blaum crushes walk-off grand slam vs. West Virginia in NCAA college baseball tournament

Down three, two strikes, two outs ... yes, that was as perfect as it gets

There are tough ways to end a college baseball season and then there's what happened to West Virginia on Sunday afternoon. In an elimination game with a three-run lead, two outs and two strikes, 15th-ranked West Virginia -- the one seed in their own Morgantown regional in the&nbsp;NCAA college baseball tournament -- bowed out thanks to Texas A&M's Bryce Blaum: 

Yeah, that would be a "wow." That's the type of play you dream up in your backyard. Blaum got his chance and made good on it. 

On the flip side, there's West Virginia. A national champ hopeful, the Mountaineers were up 6-0 in the middle of the fifth and then 9-1 at the seventh-inning stretch. The Aggies put up a six-spot in the bottom of the seventh to make it 9-7, but after a West Virginia insurance run in the eighth, it was still a tall order for Texas A&M heading to the ninth. 

What's more, they were tasked with facing WVU closer Sam Kessler. He entered the game with a 3.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings. He had only allowed three homers all season. 

What a heartbreaking way for the season to end. 

On the A&M end, that's one the Aggies will never forget. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories