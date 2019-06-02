Texas A&M's Bryce Blaum crushes walk-off grand slam vs. West Virginia in NCAA college baseball tournament

There are tough ways to end a college baseball season and then there's what happened to West Virginia on Sunday afternoon. In an elimination game with a three-run lead, two outs and two strikes, 15th-ranked West Virginia -- the one seed in their own Morgantown regional in the NCAA college baseball tournament -- bowed out thanks to Texas A&M's Bryce Blaum:

Yeah, that would be a "wow." That's the type of play you dream up in your backyard. Blaum got his chance and made good on it.

On the flip side, there's West Virginia. A national champ hopeful, the Mountaineers were up 6-0 in the middle of the fifth and then 9-1 at the seventh-inning stretch. The Aggies put up a six-spot in the bottom of the seventh to make it 9-7, but after a West Virginia insurance run in the eighth, it was still a tall order for Texas A&M heading to the ninth.

What's more, they were tasked with facing WVU closer Sam Kessler. He entered the game with a 3.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings. He had only allowed three homers all season.

What a heartbreaking way for the season to end.

On the A&M end, that's one the Aggies will never forget.