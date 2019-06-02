Texas A&M's Bryce Blaum crushes walk-off grand slam vs. West Virginia in NCAA college baseball tournament
Down three, two strikes, two outs ... yes, that was as perfect as it gets
There are tough ways to end a college baseball season and then there's what happened to West Virginia on Sunday afternoon. In an elimination game with a three-run lead, two outs and two strikes, 15th-ranked West Virginia -- the one seed in their own Morgantown regional in the NCAA college baseball tournament -- bowed out thanks to Texas A&M's Bryce Blaum:
Yeah, that would be a "wow." That's the type of play you dream up in your backyard. Blaum got his chance and made good on it.
On the flip side, there's West Virginia. A national champ hopeful, the Mountaineers were up 6-0 in the middle of the fifth and then 9-1 at the seventh-inning stretch. The Aggies put up a six-spot in the bottom of the seventh to make it 9-7, but after a West Virginia insurance run in the eighth, it was still a tall order for Texas A&M heading to the ninth.
What's more, they were tasked with facing WVU closer Sam Kessler. He entered the game with a 3.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings. He had only allowed three homers all season.
What a heartbreaking way for the season to end.
On the A&M end, that's one the Aggies will never forget.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Sunday: Scherzer gets 15 strikeouts
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Pitcher ejected in NCAA ump show
A pitcher got tossed for two words
-
2019 MLB Draft: Top college prospects
The 2019 amateur draft will begin Monday, June 3
-
2019 MLB Draft: Top high school players
The 2019 amateur draft will begin Monday, June 3
-
Phillies acquire Bruce from Mariners
Bruce recently hit his 300th career home run
-
Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Red Sox vs. Yankees matchup 10,000...