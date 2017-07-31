The Cubs gave Steve Bartman a World Series ring and he broke his silence

This October will mark 14 years since Steve Bartman became a household name for his involvement in the 2003 National League Championship Series. Everyone knows his story by now, and there's no need to rehash it. There is, however, a need to realize that mistakes were made and a man's life was negatively altered over a foul ball.

Perhaps that's why the Chicago Cubs decided to give Bartman a World Series ring to celebrate their triumph last fall. Here's more information, courtesy of WGN:

"On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series Championship Ring to Mr. Steve Bartman," the Cubs told WGN in a statement. "We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series. While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today."

Bartman has understandably avoided attention since that night. He did issue a statement through WGN, though -- his one and only at this time, per him -- in which he said, "My hope is that we all can learn from my experience to view sports as entertainment and prevent harsh scapegoating, and to challenge the media and opportunistic profiteers to conduct business ethically by respecting personal privacy rights and not exploit any individual to advance their own self-interest or economic gain."

Well said. Let's hope Bartman is proven correct.

Here is Bartman's full statement, released by the Cubs, breaking a long silence on occasion of this gesture: