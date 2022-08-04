Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn't yet certain whether he'll return for the 2023 MLB season. The 39-year-old Cabrera has shown signs of decline at the plate, and of late he's been dealing with knee issues that have limited his ability to play, even as the team's designated hitter.

Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera on Thursday said, "I don't feel well right now. I'm trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play, but I don't feel really good right now."

"I don't think it's gonna get a ton better," Tigers manager Hinch recently told reporters, including Cody Stavenhagen, of Cabrera's knee. "He has his good days, he has his bad days I'm obviously very concerned, because with his age and how he's much he's played, there's no real resolution other than you fight through it."

As for the uncertainty of the future, Cabrera suggested it's a mutual decision that will be made in consultation with, among others, his agent and Detroit GM Al Avila. Certainly of note is that Cabrera is under contract for $32 million next season, and if he opts for retirement then he'll be foregoing that payday. After this season, Cabrera will have made an estimated $368.4 million in career earnings. This season, Cabrera is hitting .271/.321/.336 with four home runs in 90 games.

Whenever the end comes, Cabrera will retire as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. In addition to winning the Triple Crown in 2012 and the American League MVP award in 2012 and 2013. Cabrera has also eclipsed 500 home runs and 3,000 hits for his career.