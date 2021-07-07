Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball last Friday, stemming from allegations of sexual assault. Under the league's domestic violence policy, which was collectively bargained with the players, MLB is allowed to place players on leave for seven days even if no criminal charges are brought forth.

Though those seven days are almost up, Bauer isn't expected to take the mound any time soon. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked this week if Bauer was likely to start before the All-Star break, which begins Monday, July 12, and Roberts replied "I don't see it happening."

Upon the conclusion of the seven days, MLB can request an extension for another seven days, so long as the MLB Players Association agrees. Bauer didn't appeal the administrative leave in the first place and appears to be cooperating with the police investigation, so it doesn't seem likely that the MLBPA would object to extending the administrative leave.

The Dodgers have also removed Trevor Bauer Bobblehead Night from their promotional calendar, per the L.A. Times. It was set for Aug. 19. Beyond that, all his merchandise is gone from the team store as well, according to Bill Plunkett of the OC Register.

The allegations against Bauer come from a California woman whose lawyer told TMZ Sports last week that he secured an order of protection against Bauer on her behalf under the state's Domestic Violence Prevention Act. The woman's lawyer said she "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" following a "recent assault."

The Athletic reported details of the allegations in the restraining order last week. "I agreed to have consensual sex; however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted," the woman said. The report includes graphic details, including that Bauer allegedly strangled and punched the woman.

Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, issued a statement last week saying the relationship was "wholly consensual."