Twins announce they'll retire Joe Mauer's number during 2019 season

Mauer, who retired after the 2018 season, ranks third in WAR among all Twins in history

The last we saw of Joe Mauer, he was getting an emotional farewell from Twins fans at Target Field on the final day of the 2018 regular season. He's retired and now the Twins are going to ensure no one ever wears his number seven again. 

The Twins announced Tuesday that Mauer's number will be retired this coming season at a game to later be determined. 

"The Minnesota Twins organization has been blessed to have Joe Mauer part of our franchise since 2001," Twins executive chairman Jim Pohlad said in a statement. "Few players have achieved more on the field, or given back more off the field than Joe. With Joe's storied career in mind, the Twins family is proud to bestow our highest honor with the retirement of his jersey – number 7. We are excited to celebrate Joe's excellence, commitment to this community and special relationship with Twins Territory."

Mauer was born in St. Paul, went to high school in St. Paul, was drafted by the Twins and spent his entire 15-year career in Minnesota. During said career, Mauer hit .306/.388/.439 with 2,123 hits and 428 doubles. He won an MVP, three Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers while making the All-Star team six times. 

Here are Mauer's rankings in franchise history:

WAR: Fourth
OBP: Sixth
Games: Sixth
At-bats: Sixth
Plate appearances: Fifth
Runs: Sixth
Hits: Fourth
Total bases: Fifth
Doubles: Second
RBI: Ninth
Walks: Fourth
Extra-base hits: Seventh
Times on base: Fourth
Sac flies: Fourth

Mauer deservedly joins Harmon Killebrew (3), Tony Oliva (6), Tom Kelly (10), Kent Hrbek (14), Bert Blyleven (28), Rod Carew (29), Kirby Puckett (34) and Jackie Robinson (universally retired 42) as those having their numbers retired for the Twins. 

Whatever date is chosen for this upcoming season, it'll be a special one in Target Field. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011.

