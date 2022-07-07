Chris Sale hasn't thrown a pitch for the Red Sox yet this season, but he sure is taking his rehab seriously as he approaches his MLB return. The hurler had an aggressive meltdown following a rehab start with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Sale struck out five batters in the start, but also yielded five walks and a run over 3 2/3 innings against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. After he was removed from the game, video shared on social media showed the Red Sox star tossing items in the tunnel between the dugout and team clubhouse.

The video also shows him slamming a baseball bat off of a wall, as well as kicking and smashing a television:

"It was all just frustration," Sale said during a postgame press conference, according to Yahoo. "I've gone months without walking five guys... Nothing's wrong, I just have some things that I have to cleanup. I know exactly what I have to do. I knew exactly what I had to do and that's why I got so frustrated

"I had to fix this and I didn't fix it...That's where that big time frustration comes out of."

Sale also stated that he nearly "felt too good" prior to taking the mound for Wednesday's rehab appearance.

The Red Sox pitcher suffered a right rib stress fracture in February. This wasn't his first rehab start. On July 1, Sale also made a rehab start for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in which he surrendered one run on four hits while striking out seven batters in four innings.