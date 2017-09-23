WATCH: Todd Frazier falls victim to hidden ball trick
This wasn't a traditional hidden ball trick, but the Blue Jays pulled it off
Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier won't be able to live this one down for a bit. He was caught by the ol' hidden ball trick Friday night in Toronto (NYY-TOR GameTracker).
This wasn't a traditional hidden ball trick, like many envision from a first baseman on a throw from the pitcher -- faking throwing it back. This one was second baseman Ryan Goins fake tossing the ball to the pitcher after getting it from right fielder Jose Bautista. It works perfectly, too, as he gets Frazier on the split second Frazier's foot comes off second base.
You snooze, you lose. 😴 pic.twitter.com/s9fcwsVjPl— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 23, 2017
Consider that a learned lesson for Frazier. He likely won't be stepping off a base so casually in the near future.
