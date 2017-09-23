WATCH: Todd Frazier falls victim to hidden ball trick

This wasn't a traditional hidden ball trick, but the Blue Jays pulled it off

Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier won't be able to live this one down for a bit. He was caught by the ol' hidden ball trick Friday night in Toronto (NYY-TOR GameTracker). 

This wasn't a traditional hidden ball trick, like many envision from a first baseman on a throw from the pitcher -- faking throwing it back. This one was second baseman Ryan Goins fake tossing the ball to the pitcher after getting it from right fielder Jose Bautista. It works perfectly, too, as he gets Frazier on the split second Frazier's foot comes off second base. 

Consider that a learned lesson for Frazier. He likely won't be stepping off a base so casually in the near future. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

