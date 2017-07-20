WATCH: Yankees' minor-league bat dog ignores bat, goes straight for the baseball

The two best things about minor-league baseball are the cheap tickets and fun promotions. Teams come up with all sorts of neat promotions to get people in the door.

The Trenton Thunder, Double-A affiliate of the Yankees, have a bat dog named Rookie who goes out and grabs the bat after each at-bat. Rookie is a third generation bat dog. His grandfather Chase started working games years ago, and his father Derby still works games to this day.

Earlier this week Rookie earned a temporary promotion to Triple-A, where he served as the bat dog for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. And when the time came to fetch a bat, Rookie ignored his duties as a bat dog and went straight for the ball like a very good dog. Check it out in the video at the top of the page.

Adorable. Sometimes a dog just needs to be a dog, you know?

Rookie was demoted back home to Trenton after the game, where he'll continue to be a fan favorite and a good boy yes he is.