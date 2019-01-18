When do pitchers and catchers report? MLB spring training reporting dates for 2019

In just a few short weeks Major League Baseball teams will take the first steps in the long journey that is the 2019 season. Spring training camps open across Arizona and Florida in the middle of February, and chances are the final pitch of the World Series won't be thrown until early November.

Each club sets their own spring training reporting dates each year, though all camps open the same week. Pitchers and catchers always arrive first. The position players don't have to show up until a few days later. Here are this year's reporting dates for the 15 Cactus League teams, the teams that hold spring training in Arizona.



Pitchers & Catchers Report First Workout Position Players Report First Full Squad Workout LAA TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 OAK TBA Mon., Feb. 11 TBA Sat., Feb. 16 MIL Weds., Feb. 13 Thurs., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 18 Tues., Feb. 19 CHC TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 ARI TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 LAD TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Tues., Feb. 19 SF TBA Thurs., Feb. 14 TBA Tues., Feb. 19 CLE TBA Tues., Feb. 12 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 SEA Mon., Feb. 11 Tues., Feb. 12 Fri., Feb. 15 Sat., Feb. 16 SD TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 TEX Tues., Feb. 12 Weds., Feb. 13 Fri., Feb. 15 Sat., Feb. 16 CIN TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 COL TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 KC Tues., Feb. 12 Weds., Feb. 13 Sun., Feb. 17 Mon., Feb. 18 CHW TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18

In recent years several clubs have moved their spring training site from Florida to Arizona because it's more convenient. The parks in Arizona are much closer together, so daily travel is easier. The Dodgers and Reds, two clubs that long held their camps in Florida, have shifted to Arizona in recent years, for example.

Now here are the reporting dates for the 15 Grapefruit League teams, the teams that still train in Florida:



Pitchers & Catchers Report First Workout Position Players Report First Full Squad Workout HOU Weds., Feb. 13 Thurs., Feb. 14 Sun., Feb. 17 Mon., Feb. 18 TOR TBA Thurs., Feb. 14 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 ATL TBA Sat., Feb. 16 TBA Thurs., Feb. 21 STL TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 MIA TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 NYM Tues., Feb. 12 Thurs., Feb. 14 Sat., Feb. 16 Mon., Feb. 18 WAS Weds., Feb. 13 Thurs., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 18 Tues., Feb. 19 BAL TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 PHI TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 PIT TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 TB TBA Weds., Feb. 13 TBA Mon., Feb. 18 BOS Tues., Feb. 12 Weds., Feb. 13 Sun., Feb. 17 Mon., Feb. 18 DET Tues., Feb. 12 Weds., Feb. 13 Sun., Feb. 17 Mon., Feb. 18 MIN Weds., Feb. 13 Thurs., Feb. 14 Sun., Feb. 17 Mon., Feb. 18 NYY Weds., Feb. 13 Thurs., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 18 Tues., Feb. 19

The 15 teams in Florida are spread out all across the state, which means four-hour bus trips are the norm. Clubs don't have that problem in Arizona. Still, some historic franchises like the Yankees and Cardinals are so ingrained in the culture in Florida that moving their spring training camps to Arizona is unlikely.