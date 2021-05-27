The Chicago White Sox recently elected to name a lounge at Guaranteed Rate Field after manager Tony La Russa. However, in doing so, the team replaced longtime concession worker Loretta Micele's name with La Russa's on the lounge.

Back in 2005 when the Sox were in the World Series, the team surprised Micele with "Loretta's Lounge."

After facing a large amount of backlash following the move, the White Sox did release a statement on the decision to rename "Loretta's Lounge."

"Prior to Tony La Russa becoming manager, a space that had been named after La Russa for many seasons was relocated to the current area on the 100 level during the 2020 season," the White Sox said in a statement.

"Loretta Micele has always been a treasured member of the White Sox family and a plaque in her honor remains in the space to honor her memory despite the name change. As we say in the plaque, Loretta was a dedicated concession stand staff member known for her service with a smile attitude."

Micele spent 70 years working concession stands for the White Sox, having worked at old Comiskey Park which the White Sox called home from 1910 to 1990.

According to CBS 2's Jermont Terry, the lounge was a meeting place for the family even after Micele's death in 2014. The name of the lounge was recently changed without any notice from the White Sox.

"The word we got from the White Sox it that, you know was thrown out; it was disposed of," Micele's great grandson Lou Soto said.

"Once we realized there was so much other support out there other than our family – she touched a lot of lives," great grandson Nick Johnston added. "That's why everybody was either upset or saddened."

The family was aware that the name change would take place at some point, but were upset that they weren't given any notice.

"For them to not even notify us, you know, it's a shame," Soto added.