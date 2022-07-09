New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, author of one of the most impressive performances in Home Run Derby history, says he might participate in the upcoming 2022 edition at Dodger Stadium. "Nothing's official, but I definitely could be there," Stanton said of the 2022 Home Run Derby following the Yankees' 12-5 win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Stanton, 32, won the 2016 Home Run Derby in San Diego and in doing so hit a record 61 home runs during the event, many of the jaw-dropping variety. Stanton returned to defend his title in 2017 but exited in the first round. He hasn't competed in a Derby since. In June, Stanton's teammate and current MLB home run leader Aaron Judge said he won't be participating in this year's Derby. Judge won the Derby in 2017.

This season, Stanton is batting .237/.323/.510 with 21 home runs in 69 games. Earlier on Friday, he was named as one of the AL's starting outfielders in the All-Star Game. Stanton is a native of Sherman Oaks, Calif. and attended games at Dodger Stadium when he was growing up. Likely, the hometown appeal is playing a role in his possible decision to the return to the Derby, which is scheduled for Monday, July 18. Participants have yet to be announced.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has won the last two Home Run Derbies.