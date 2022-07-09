Getty Images

On Friday evening, Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The voting results from the league's two-step voting process for the All-Star game were revealed during a live broadcast. 

The top two vote-getters at each position (and four outfielders) advanced to Phase 2 of the voting process. Fans voted this week to determine what position players will start later this month, and the polls closed Friday afternoon. The rest of the All-Star rosters, including both the American League and National League pitching staffs, will be revealed on Sunday, July 10. As part of this year's voting process the leading vote-getter in each league in Phase 1 gets to skip Phase 2 and is given an All-Star Game starting spot automatically. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led all players with 3,762,498 votes and will start for the American League for the fourth time (also 2017, 2018, and 2021). Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuña Jr. led the National League with 3,503,188 votes. This is his third straight All-Star Game starting assignment. As well, Albert Pujols of he Cardinals and Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers have already been added to the All-Star rosters via a 'special selections' designation

Here, then, are the 2022 MLB All-Star Game starters as elected by the fans.

American League 

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays (first selection)

Alejandro Kirk
TOR • C • 30
BA0.312
R40
HR10
RBI33
SB0
Runner-up: Jose Trevino, Yankees: 

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (second selection)

Vladimir Guerrero
TOR • 1B • 27
BA0.268
R45
HR19
RBI54
SB0
Runner-up: Ty France, Mariners: 

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Astros (eighth selection)

Jose Altuve
HOU • 2B • 27
BA0.280
R44
HR17
RBI32
SB6
Runner-up: Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays: 

Third base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox (second selection)

Rafael Devers
BOS • 3B • 11
BA0.330
R59
HR19
RBI51
SB2
Runner-up: José Ramírez, Guardians

Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox (second selection)

Tim Anderson
CHW • SS • 7
BA0.313
R34
HR5
RBI20
SB10
Runner-up: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees (fourth selection); Mike Trout, Angels (10th selection); Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees (fifth selection)

Aaron Judge
NYY • CF • 99
BA0.287
R65
HR30
RBI64
SB7
View Profile
Mike Trout
LAA • CF • 27
BA0.265
R53
HR23
RBI48
SB0
View Profile
Giancarlo Stanton
NYY • DH • 27
BA0.237
R33
HR21
RBI54
SB0
View Profile

Runners-up: George Springer, Blue Jays; Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Angels (second selection)

Shohei Ohtani
LAA • DH • 17
BA0.257
R48
HR18
RBI53
SB10
View Profile

Runner-up: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

National League

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Cubs (third selection)

Willson Contreras
CHC • C • 40
BA0.274
R46
HR13
RBI35
SB3
View Profile

Runner-up: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (seventh selection)

Paul Goldschmidt
STL • 1B • 46
BA0.342
R61
HR19
RBI65
SB4
View Profile

Runner-up: Pete Alonso, Mets

Second base: Jazz Chisholm, Marlins (first selection)

Jazz Chisholm
2B •
BA.254
R39
HR14
RBI45
SB12

Runner-up: Ozzie Albies, Braves

Third base: Manny Machado, Padres (sixth selection)

Manny Machado
SD • 3B • 13
BA0.315
R50
HR13
RBI47
SB7
View Profile

Runner-up: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dodgers (second selection)

Trea Turner
LAD • SS • 6
BA0.305
R43
HR11
RBI59
SB16
View Profile

Runner-up: Dansby Swanson, Braves

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (third selection); Mookie Betts, Dodgers (sixth selection); Joc Pederson, Giants (second selection)

Ronald Acuna
ATL • RF • 13
BA0.272
R34
HR7
RBI19
SB17
View Profile
Mookie Betts
LAD • RF • 50
BA0.277
R58
HR20
RBI45
SB6
View Profile
Joc Pederson
SF • LF • 23
View Profile

Runners-up: Starling Marte, Mets; Adam Duvall, Braves 

Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, Phillies (seventh selection)

Bryce Harper
DH •
BA.318
R49
HR15
RBI48
SB9

Runner-up: William Contreras, Braves

Pitching and reserves will be determined by a combination of player vote and selections by the commissioner's office. 