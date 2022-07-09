On Friday evening, Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The voting results from the league's two-step voting process for the All-Star game were revealed during a live broadcast.
The top two vote-getters at each position (and four outfielders) advanced to Phase 2 of the voting process. Fans voted this week to determine what position players will start later this month, and the polls closed Friday afternoon. The rest of the All-Star rosters, including both the American League and National League pitching staffs, will be revealed on Sunday, July 10. As part of this year's voting process the leading vote-getter in each league in Phase 1 gets to skip Phase 2 and is given an All-Star Game starting spot automatically. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led all players with 3,762,498 votes and will start for the American League for the fourth time (also 2017, 2018, and 2021). Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuña Jr. led the National League with 3,503,188 votes. This is his third straight All-Star Game starting assignment. As well, Albert Pujols of he Cardinals and Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers have already been added to the All-Star rosters via a 'special selections' designation.
Here, then, are the 2022 MLB All-Star Game starters as elected by the fans.
American League
Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays (first selection)
Runner-up: Jose Trevino, Yankees:
First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (second selection)
Runner-up: Ty France, Mariners:
Second Base: Jose Altuve, Astros (eighth selection)
Runner-up: Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays:
Third base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox (second selection)
Runner-up: José Ramírez, Guardians
Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox (second selection)
Runner-up: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays:
Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees (fourth selection); Mike Trout, Angels (10th selection); Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees (fifth selection)
Runners-up: George Springer, Blue Jays; Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays
Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Angels (second selection)
Runner-up: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
National League
Catcher: Willson Contreras, Cubs (third selection)
Runner-up: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves
First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (seventh selection)
Runner-up: Pete Alonso, Mets
Second base: Jazz Chisholm, Marlins (first selection)
Runner-up: Ozzie Albies, Braves
Third base: Manny Machado, Padres (sixth selection)
Runner-up: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dodgers (second selection)
Runner-up: Dansby Swanson, Braves
Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (third selection); Mookie Betts, Dodgers (sixth selection); Joc Pederson, Giants (second selection)
Runners-up: Starling Marte, Mets; Adam Duvall, Braves
Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, Phillies (seventh selection)
Runner-up: William Contreras, Braves
Pitching and reserves will be determined by a combination of player vote and selections by the commissioner's office.