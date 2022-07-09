On Friday evening, Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The voting results from the league's two-step voting process for the All-Star game were revealed during a live broadcast.

The top two vote-getters at each position (and four outfielders) advanced to Phase 2 of the voting process. Fans voted this week to determine what position players will start later this month, and the polls closed Friday afternoon. The rest of the All-Star rosters, including both the American League and National League pitching staffs, will be revealed on Sunday, July 10. As part of this year's voting process the leading vote-getter in each league in Phase 1 gets to skip Phase 2 and is given an All-Star Game starting spot automatically. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led all players with 3,762,498 votes and will start for the American League for the fourth time (also 2017, 2018, and 2021). Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuña Jr. led the National League with 3,503,188 votes. This is his third straight All-Star Game starting assignment. As well, Albert Pujols of he Cardinals and Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers have already been added to the All-Star rosters via a 'special selections' designation.

Here, then, are the 2022 MLB All-Star Game starters as elected by the fans.

American League

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays (first selection)

Alejandro Kirk TOR • C • 30 BA 0.312 R 40 HR 10 RBI 33 SB 0 View Profile

Runner-up: Jose Trevino, Yankees:

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (second selection)

Vladimir Guerrero TOR • 1B • 27 BA 0.268 R 45 HR 19 RBI 54 SB 0 View Profile

Runner-up: Ty France, Mariners:

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Astros (eighth selection)

Jose Altuve HOU • 2B • 27 BA 0.280 R 44 HR 17 RBI 32 SB 6 View Profile

Runner-up: Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays:

Third base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox (second selection)

Rafael Devers BOS • 3B • 11 BA 0.330 R 59 HR 19 RBI 51 SB 2 View Profile

Runner-up: José Ramírez, Guardians

Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox (second selection)

Tim Anderson CHW • SS • 7 BA 0.313 R 34 HR 5 RBI 20 SB 10 View Profile

Runner-up: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays:

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees (fourth selection); Mike Trout, Angels (10th selection); Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees (fifth selection)

Aaron Judge NYY • CF • 99 BA 0.287 R 65 HR 30 RBI 64 SB 7 View Profile

Mike Trout LAA • CF • 27 BA 0.265 R 53 HR 23 RBI 48 SB 0 View Profile

Giancarlo Stanton NYY • DH • 27 BA 0.237 R 33 HR 21 RBI 54 SB 0 View Profile

Runners-up: George Springer, Blue Jays; Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Angels (second selection)

Shohei Ohtani LAA • DH • 17 BA 0.257 R 48 HR 18 RBI 53 SB 10 View Profile

Runner-up: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

National League

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Cubs (third selection)

Willson Contreras CHC • C • 40 BA 0.274 R 46 HR 13 RBI 35 SB 3 View Profile

Runner-up: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (seventh selection)

Paul Goldschmidt STL • 1B • 46 BA 0.342 R 61 HR 19 RBI 65 SB 4 View Profile

Runner-up: Pete Alonso, Mets

Second base: Jazz Chisholm, Marlins (first selection)

Jazz Chisholm 2B • BA .254 R 39 HR 14 RBI 45 SB 12

Runner-up: Ozzie Albies, Braves

Third base: Manny Machado, Padres (sixth selection)

Manny Machado SD • 3B • 13 BA 0.315 R 50 HR 13 RBI 47 SB 7 View Profile

Runner-up: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dodgers (second selection)

Trea Turner LAD • SS • 6 BA 0.305 R 43 HR 11 RBI 59 SB 16 View Profile

Runner-up: Dansby Swanson, Braves

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (third selection); Mookie Betts, Dodgers (sixth selection); Joc Pederson, Giants (second selection)

Ronald Acuna ATL • RF • 13 BA 0.272 R 34 HR 7 RBI 19 SB 17 View Profile

Mookie Betts LAD • RF • 50 BA 0.277 R 58 HR 20 RBI 45 SB 6 View Profile

Runners-up: Starling Marte, Mets; Adam Duvall, Braves

Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, Phillies (seventh selection)

Bryce Harper DH • BA .318 R 49 HR 15 RBI 48 SB 9

Runner-up: William Contreras, Braves

Pitching and reserves will be determined by a combination of player vote and selections by the commissioner's office.