Yankees' Gleyber Torres believes the Astros were cheating in 2019 season

Another day, another round of MLB players ripping the Astros for their sign-stealing scandal and commissioner Rob Manfred for his lax punishment. The usually mild-mannered Mike Trout said he's lost respect for Houston on Monday, and Justin Turner blasted Manfred for devaluing the World Series trophy, among other things.

Late last week Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman said the sign-stealing made the Astros a "stronger" team and called some of their actions this past season, namely Jose Altuve refusing to remove his jersey following his ALCS walk-off home run, "suspicious." On Monday, infielder Gleyber Torres joined the chorus.

"Yeah. For sure," Torres told reporters, including SNY's Andy Martino, when asked whether he believes the Astros were cheating in 2019. Manfred's report said the Astros cheated throughout their 2017 World Series championship season and also early in 2018, but said MLB found no evidence in cheating in 2019.

Manfred said Astros players denied cheating in 2019 during the investigation, and he believes them because they were forthright and consistent with their testimony regarding 2017 and 2018. Here's what Manfred said Sunday:

"The players were candid about 2017 and the fact they violated the rules in 2017. They were candid and consistent that the rules were violated in 2018. They were equally consistently in their denials about this buzzer situation. I think in my own mind, it was hard for me to figure out why they would tell us -- given that they were immune -- why they would be truthful and admit they did the wrong thing and '17, admit they did the wrong thing in '18, and then lie about what was going on in '19."

Torres, obviously, does not buy it. "I don't believe them," he told ESPN's Marly Rivera.

"If you cheated in 2017 and you won, why wouldn't cheat the next year?" Torres told reporters, including MLB.com's Bryan Hoch and Rivera. "If I played video games with you and I see your controller, I'll know what's coming. I will hit really well and I will win. And if you tell me we're playing again, I'll do the same thing because I won."

It should be noted reports surfaced indicating the Yankees believed the Astros were cheating during the postseason last year. They complained of whistles and bangs at Minute Maid Park. When asked about the allegations at the time, then-Astros manager A.J. Hinch called them a "joke" and said "there's nothing bad going on."

Torres was not part of the 2017 Yankees team that lost to the Astros in the ALCS -- he had Tommy John surgery that June, otherwise he might've been in New York's lineup that series -- but he was in the middle of their lineup in last year's ALCS. New York has been eliminated by Houston in the postseason three times in the last five years.

Elsewhere in Yankees camp, manager Aaron Boone said the club will not retaliate by throwing at Astros players intentionally this season. "We won't be in the business of going after and throwing at people on purpose," Boone told reporters, including Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. The Yankees visit Houston in May and will host the Astros in Yankee Stadium in September.

Manfred said Sunday intentionally throwing at players, Astros or otherwise, will not be tolerated. MLB is planning on cracking down on pitchers throwing at hitters.