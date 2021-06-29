Major League Baseball has yet to announce the full rosters for this year's All-Star Futures Game (scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 11), but New York Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez is expected to partake in the event, according to a report from MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo.

Dominguez, 18, first joined the Yankees in July 2019 when he received a $5.1 million signing bonus as an international amateur free agent. Per Mayo, Dominguez is slated to become the first player to ever appear in the Futures Game without first playing in a full-season league. He only recently joined the Yankees' Florida Complex League team.

"Is this premature to have someone unwrapped like this in a Futures Game?" Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told Mayo. "The answer is yes. At the same time, we can't deny it's an experience he will learn from. Good or bad, it's a growth opportunity. We just decided to take advantage of it if they decided to select him."

Dominguez entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports as the 50th best prospect in the minors. Here's what we wrote at the time:

The Yankees handed Dominguez, nicknamed "The Martian" because of his uncommon physical gifts, more than $5 million to sign with them in July 2019. He hasn't yet made his official professional debut, but he has inspired several small social media frenzies whenever a video or photograph is posted of his physique. There's almost no way Dominguez is going to live up to the hype, but he deserves the chance to develop into a good player.

The Futures Game is scheduled to be played at Coors Field on July 11, with the first pitch occurring just after 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.com.