Yankees take out ad paying tribute to David Wright as longtime Met's career comes to an end

Sometimes you get players that just transcend rivalries. David Wright is one of those players. The Mets legend's final game on Saturday is approaching quickly, and even the Subway Series rival Yankees have to pay homage to a player that will go down in the annals of Mets history.

In a New York Post 10-page special edition paying tribute to Wright's career with the Mets, the Yankees made the awesome gesture of taking a page out to give credit where it's due. It's a little thing, but it's a great way for the Yankees to send off a guy that played in Queens.

"The New York Yankees congratulate David Wright on a distinguished career," the ad says. As succinct as you'd expect from the Yankees.

Wright is retiring due to spinal stenosis that has kept him out for two years. Despite a number of efforts to come back, it simply wasn't feasible to do so.

Expect to see a lot of Wright fanfare over the next few days. It's been a long season for the Mets (and their fans), and this is definitely a bittersweet way to end it.

The Mets close their season against the Marlins on Sunday, but Saturday will be Wright's final game.