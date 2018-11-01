2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Joey Logano advances to Championship 4

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Joey Logano secured his spot in the Championship 4 by winning at Martinsville.

Here's a look at the latest playoff drivers and standings as the Round of 8 shifts to Texas Motor Speedway.

Round of 8 drivers

Kevin Harvick (7 wins)

Kyle Busch (7 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)

Chase Elliott (3 wins)

Joey Logano (2 wins)

Clint Bowyer (2 wins)

Kurt Busch (1 win)



Aric Almirola (1 win)



2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings