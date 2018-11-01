2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Joey Logano advances to Championship 4
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Joey Logano secured his spot in the Championship 4 by winning at Martinsville.
Here's a look at the latest playoff drivers and standings as the Round of 8 shifts to Texas Motor Speedway.
Round of 8 drivers
- Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
- Kyle Busch (7 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Chase Elliott (3 wins)
- Joey Logano (2 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Kurt Busch (1 win)
- Aric Almirola (1 win)
2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
4104
LEADER
7
2.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
4083
-21
4
3.
Kevin Harvick
4
4083
-21
7
4.
Joey Logano (CLINCHED)
22
4074
-30
2
5.
Kurt Busch
41
4058
-46
1
6.
Chase Elliott
9
4052
-52
3
7.
Clint Bowyer
14
4041
-63
2
8.
Aric Almirola
10
4033
-71
1
-
NASCAR Playoffs: Texas race preview
Here's what you need to know for the NASCAR Playoffs trip to Texas
-
NASCAR playoffs: Texas is up next
Here's everything you need to follow as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as the playoffs...
-
Truex says Logano won on 'cheap shot'
Logano advanced to the Championship 4 by taking the checkered flag on Sunday
-
NASCAR at Martinsville top picks, odds
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his First Data 500 pic...
-
Best NASCAR at Martinsville DFS picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Round of 8 begins at Martinsville
Everything you need to know for the opener in the Round of 8