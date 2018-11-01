2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Joey Logano advances to Championship 4

Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Joey Logano secured his spot in the Championship 4 by winning at Martinsville.

Here's a look at the latest playoff drivers and standings as the Round of 8 shifts to Texas Motor Speedway.

Round of 8 drivers

  • Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (7 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Chase Elliott (3 wins)
  • Joey Logano (2 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Kurt Busch (1 win)
  • Aric Almirola (1 win)

2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

4104

LEADER

7

2.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

4083

-21

4

3.

Kevin Harvick

4

4083

-21

7

4.

Joey Logano (CLINCHED)

22

4074

-30

2

5.

Kurt Busch

41

4058

-46

1

6.

Chase Elliott

9

4052

-52

3

7.

Clint Bowyer

14

4041

-63

2

8.

Aric Almirola

10

4033

-71

1

Our Latest Stories