2019 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, picks, Playoffs predictions: Model says Chase Elliott surprises at South Point 400

The NASCAR Playoffs are set, with the best 16 drivers in 2019 advancing to a four-round skirmish to ultimately win the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Las Vegas Motor Speedway gets set to host the 2019 South Point 400 on Sunday evening with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET. Current points leader Kyle Busch enters Sunday's showdown as the 9-2 favorite according to the latest 2019 South Point 400 odds, with defending champion Brad Keselowski coming in at 5-1 and last week's Indy winner Kevin Harvick at 6-1. Busch is one of three drivers (Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.) with four wins this season, and Keselowski and Harvick each have claimed three checkered flags. With six drivers at 8-1 or better, Sunday's race figures to be a wild affair.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model has crushed its NASCAR picks this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers last week at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win in the first race at Pocono. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Las Vegas Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Las Vegas 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Las Vegas, we can tell you the model is high on Chase Elliott, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 18-1 odds.

Elliott qualified for the Round of 16 in the No. 7 spot on the strength of two victories, eight Top 5s and 11 Top 10 finishes. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won the spring Talladega race and on the difficult road course at Watkins Glen this season. The son of legendary racer Bill Elliott also has four Top 10 finishes in the past five races, so you know he is on a hot run.

Elliott has gotten his Chevrolet into the NASCAR Playoffs each of the past three seasons, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in victory lane Sunday in Las Vegas. The model likes Elliott to be in contention this weekend, making him a strong value pick at 18-1.

And a massive shocker: Brad Keselowski, one of the Vegas favorites at 5-1, fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded lineup. Keselowski finished the regular season with an extremely disappointing run at the 2019 Brickyard 400, going home with a DNF after just 48 laps and finishing in 38th place. That kept Keselowski in sixth place entering the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs and now he'll have to quickly regather himself to ensure that he gets off to a good start under the lights on Saturday.

Since switching to Ford in 2013, Keselowski has been a machine at Las Vegas, but this will only be his second run here since NASCAR altered their aerodynamics package to keep racing closer at 1-2 mile tracks and it hasn't always been smooth-sailing for Keselowski this season at 1.5-mile venues. Keselowski finished 20th at Kentucky, 19th at Charlotte and 36th at Texas this year.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Las Vegas odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

2019 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway odds:

Kyle Busch 9-2

Brad Keselowski 5-1

Kevin Harvick 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Erik Jones 12-1

Kurt Busch 16-1

Chase Elliott 18-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

William Byron 30-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1

Aric Almirola 80-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1

Ryan Newman 100-1